The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Richard Brian.
By Richard Brian
A 'Cold' full moon rises over Las Vegas on Dec. 22, 2018.
Bull Jumping Pro Emmanuel Lataste leaps over a running bull during a performance on the third go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2018.
Dancers rehearse for the "Nutcracker" at the Nevada Ballet Theater in Las Vegas on Nov. 30, 2018.
Dimmu Borgir frontman Shagrath performs on day three of Psycho Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Aug. 20, 2018.
Fireworks explode behind the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza firework store during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, Nevada on July 4, 2018.
A couple poses for a photo in front of a giant peacock display at the Global Winter Wonderland lantern festival at the Rio in Las Vegas on Dec. 19, 2018.
A rainbow forms over an employee hydrating trees on display at Rudolph's Christmas Trees in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, 2018.
Musician Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, loads up his tray with a Thanksgiving meal while volunteering at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2018.
Las Vegas residents Jamie and Steve Minkler, parents of seventeen-year-old Matthew Minkler, who was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head, get emotional as the suspects Kody Harlan, 17, and Jaiden Caruso, 16, are brought into the courtroom during a court appearance at the Henderson Justice Court on July 2, 2018.
People leave the scene of a shooting that broke outside a party near Allen and Coran lanes in North Las Vegas on Aug. 4, 2018.
Tiger Woods hits from a bunker on the 16th hole during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2018.
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Raul Mendiola (40), center, is swarmed by teammates after scoring a goal against Fresno FC during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas on August 25, 2018.
UNLV Rebels fans celebrate the game-winning shot by Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) to defeat the Brigham Young Cougars 92-90 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 15, 2018.
Cole Melancon of Liberty, Texas (98) gets bucked off Blackstone After Party while competing in the bull riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, 2018.
UNLV celebrates with the Fremont Cannon after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 34-29 following an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 24, 2018.
A full moon rises behind the High Roller observation wheel on the Strip in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2018.
Lighting strikes in the distance during a storm in Las Vegas on July 19, 2018.