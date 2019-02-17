MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas instructor ‘found the light in barbering’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2019 - 10:31 am
 

Royal Byron’s hands tell a story rich with history.

At times, they’re swollen or blistering. It’s a side effect of his more than three decades of cutting hair.

But it was with those calloused hands that the 51-year-old man built a legacy for himself in the Nevada barbering industry, ultimately paving a way for aspiring barbers in Southern Nevada when he became the state’s first licensed barber instructor in 2000, and then again in August 2008, when he opened the state’s first barber school.

Today, his school, Nevada’s First Barber School, remains at its original location at 1401 N. Decatur Blvd.

“It was the first integrated opportunity for blacks, whites, Mexicans, Chinese, to be under one roof representing the profession without bias,” Byron said on a recent Friday, sitting in his yellow classroom tucked away behind the large studio of Nevada’s First Barber School, which also doubles as a barber shop. “It’s diverse now. That’s the way I planned it, and I see it, and I’m proud to know that this school really laid the foundation for integration in the barber profession.”

Those firsts, though, were years in the making.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Byron is a product of the Historic Westside. He grew up in a modest home with his parents and younger sister near West Lake Mead Boulevard and D Street.

It was in the backyard of his family’s home that he fell in love with barbering, often cutting hair for those in his neighborhood who couldn’t afford to go to a barber shop.

“Most of the people I was cutting was on drugs, was in the neighborhood, and needed uplifting,” he said.

But he had been attracted to the artistry of cutting hair from a young age, curiously observing every time his father would take clippers to his hair in their small bathroom.

Byron was just 7 the first time he gave a haircut. His mother, and sleeping sister, who woke up with patches of her hair missing, were less than pleased with his skills, he said.

“I didn’t imagine that would come back to haunt me, that I would find some passion in cutting hair,” he recalled this month, the lines around his brown eyes emerging as he laughed.

Through his teenage years, Byron continued cutting hair in the backyard, or sometimes at parks in his neighborhood. But it wasn’t until his early 20s that he began to take barbering seriously.

It was a pivotal time in his life, he said. Byron knew that he was either headed for prison or the graveyard — a product of his environment, he said more than once during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He chose neither, and instead paved his own path.

“I found the light in barbering,” he said. “After fighting some legal issues, I said, ‘If I get this under my belt, I’m not looking back ever again.’”

And he didn’t.

Outside his comfort zone

But earning his barber’s license came with a cost. Las Vegas had no schools, forcing Byron to leave his family and home for Los Angeles. It is the only time in his life that he has left the valley for an extended period of time.

He returned shortly after graduating in 1991, with one clear goal in mind: Open the first barber school in the valley. He was 24.

“That’s when my life began,” he said.

He worked for several years to build his clientele and gain experience. Barbering, he said, truly pushed him outside his comfort zone for the first time in his life, forcing him to “step outside 89106,” the Historic Westside’s ZIP code.

Byron offered his services at nursing homes and veterans homes around the valley. He needed to perfect cutting hair textures different than his own.

“I needed to learn. I needed to be able to touch it,” he said. “I didn’t get that experience being in my neighborhood that was dominantly African-American.”

Because of this, he said, diversity in his curriculum has always been a priority for him, ensuring that his students get the opportunity to practice on all kinds of hair textures.

Finally, in 1995, Byron was ready to take the test to earn his license as an instructor.

“Now the problem was there was no test,” he said. So the Barbers’ Health and Sanitation Board created the licensing test.

For the next five years, Byron served as a guinea pig for the board, he recalled. During that time, he took several versions of the exam.

After nine tests, on Nov. 20, 2000, Byron became the first licensed barber instructor in the state.

He was dealt another blow shortly afterward, causing his license to lay dormant for eight more years as he fought with state officials over a newly implemented requirement: Barber schools must have two licensed instructors in order to operate.

It wasn’t until one of his longtime clients, now-Congressman Steven Horsford, rallied on Byron’s behalf that he obtained a waiver from the board that allowed him to open his school without a second instructor.

Byron had been cutting Horsford’s hair for years, he said, long before he had become a politician.

Horsford was not available for an interview before the publication of this story.

Contributions to industry

Since 2008, Byron has produced at least 650 barbers, serving as a mentor and a friend to his students.

“Some of my students that I have trained have had some run-ins with the law,” he said. “I was kind of on their level once, so I know this is a resurrection for them.”

But long before Byron had opened his school, he already was taking other local barbers under his wing, including Carl Littles.

“His contributions to the industry were long overdue,” Littles, now an instructor at Byron’s school, said this month. “It was such a good thing that he opened up Nevada’s First Barber School for the simple fact that finding training in this industry, you really have to fund everything yourself.”

Like Byron, Littles had no other choice but to leave Las Vegas to earn his barber’s license 19 years ago in Oakland, California. The two met in 2007 while working together at a barber shop in the Historic Westside.

“He has helped me get my passion back in the classroom,” said Littles, who recently shifted gears into teaching. “Now I want to give back to the younger barbers in the industry and take barbers under my wing, too.”

Over the years, Byron said, he’s been called a pioneer in the state’s barber industry.

“But I don’t really like the idea of being a pioneer,” he said. “Most of them die off. Most of them don’t leave a legacy for someone to follow.”

And at the end of the day, that’s all Byron really wants, he said: to pass on his barber school to someone as passionate about the art as him.

“I’m not here forever, but I’m here to share,” he said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Local
Valentine's Day Brings Wet Weather To Las Vegas
Parts of the Las Vegas Valley received more than an inch of rain by 1 p.m. Thursday, triggering numerous vehicle accidents, sparking flooding and prompting at least two swift-water rescues in flood channels. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Artist sends love from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign
Artist Chris O'Rourke has a giant heart mounted in the back of pickup positioned for photos at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip on Valentine's Day 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain doesn't dampen weddings on Valentine's Day
Charolette Richards, owner of A Little White Wedding Chapel who has been performing weddings for 60 years, started Valentine’s Day 2019 by performing a wdding for Las Vegas couple David and Elaine Cook at the chapel’s Tunnel of Love drive-thru. Richards has over 100 weddings booked for Valentine’s Day. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Swift-water rescue in Las Vegas
The Clark County Fire Department rescued one person from the flooded Durango Wash in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rainy and soggy on Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day across the Las Vegas Valley will be soggy and wet. A flood advisory has been issued for Clark County. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Early morning rainfall in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas valley was hit with rainfall early Thursday morning. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Janelle Veith, Quest Academy principal, talks about her school success
Janelle Veith, Quest Academy principal, talks about her school success. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Learning how to create your own comic book
Jean Munson talks about the class she teaches at the Maximum Comics in Henderson on creating and publishing your own comic book.
Top Ladies of Distinction unveils second Las Vegas chapter
Officers Clair Hart and Rose Coker discuss the service organization’s work and mission.
The Animal Foundation Opens New Wing
On Tuesday, The Animal Foundation opened the doors to its new Engelstad Foundation Adoption center. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas firefighter skates from ice to fire
Darcy Loewen, a former pro hockey player, finds a new career as a North Las Vegas firefighter. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carnival AirShip floats over Las Vegas
Carnival Cruise flew a blimp over the LAs Vegas Valley on Thursday in a promotion for its new Carnival Panorama ship. (Mat luschek/Review-Journal)
Pedestrian dies after crash at Decatur and Alta
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian at Decatur Boulevard and Alta Driver about 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Star Wars Cosplayers Visit Sick Kids At Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center
Members of Coruscant Base, a Star Wars cosplay group, visit kids at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Hail and wet snow in Las Vegas
The western edges of Las Vegas saw some hail and wet snow on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer Jim Rhodes lists his mansion for $30 million
Jim Rhodes, a developer, has listed his mansion in Spanish Hills community for $30 million. The mansion is situated on 2 acres of land and features 19,345 square feet of living space. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Court ruling brings hope to local Vietnam veteran
Blue Water Navy Veteran Michael Yates talks about possible medical benefits he could receive after a federal court ruling this week. Yates claims he was exposed to Agent Orange and attributes that to his health problems, which include cancer.
Las Vegas charter school excels in areas of greatest need
Mater Academy Mountain Vista charter school students excel despite the fact that half the students are English language learners and all qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in downtown Las Vegas
The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream," took place in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People in Mesquite deal with a massive power outage
People in Mesquite respond to a major power outage in the area on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New MLK freeway onramps
How to navigate the trio of new freeway onramps from Martin Luther King Boulevard. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Campus Village next to UNLV gets demolished
Demolition of Campus Village shopping center, on Maryland Parkway across from UNLV, begins to make way for new development.
Extreme weather closes Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon
High winds and flooding closed the Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area Thursday. Minor flooding across Highway 159 caused drivers to slow, but didn't close the road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston Gets Heavy Snow, Fog
Mount Charleston saw heavy snow today, and fog in lower elevations as a cold front swept across the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists enjoy rain in downtown Las Vegas
Tourists break out the umbrellas. But Brian Herting of Lincoln, Nebraska, dons shorts and a T-shirt, as he makes his way through downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service.forecast called for a 50 percent chance of rain. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Time lapse video of fog covering the Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is shrouded in fog Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tony Spilotro's Las Vegas home for sale — VIDEO
The former Las Vegas home of Chicago mob enforcer, Tony Spilotro, is now for sale. Spilotro, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci in the film Casino, is the original owner of the home at 4675 Balfour Drive, built in 1974. (Samia DeCubas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Drive And Mountains Edge Parkway Fatal
Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Saturday afternoon. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing