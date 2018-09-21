Las Vegas intersection reopens after water main repairs

Crews on Thursday finished work on a water main break from two days earlier, lifting traffic restrictions at a central Las Vegas Valley intersection.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic restrictions were lifted at Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas Valley Water District spokesman Damon Hodge said Thursday. The southbound lanes and all but one northbound lane of Maryland were closed between Desert Inn Road and Twain Avenue since Tuesday.

Crews repaired the broken pipeline and restored service to customers Tuesday night, Hodge said. Crews finished repairing the pavement Thursday afternoon.

The break happened Monday night when a contractor unrelated to the water district damaged a 16-inch underground pipe while working at the intersection, Hodge said. Any further traffic restrictions in the area will be due to the contractor’s work.

