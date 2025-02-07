64°F
Las Vegas jury hits insurance company with $100M verdict

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
 

A Las Vegas jury has delivered a $100 million verdict against USAA insurance for a man injured in a car crash.

Timothy Kuhn had sued the auto insurance company over a 2018 crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. According to the complaint, USAA failed to pay Kuhn’s claim for the crash, even though he had a policy for $300,000 in underinsured coverage.

The insurance company was sued for breach of contract and acting in bad faith, court records show. A jury trial in the case lasted a week and ended on Jan. 31. with the verdict for punitive damages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

