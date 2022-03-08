Las Vegas’ ‘King of Cars’ David Biddle Jr. dies at 87

David Biddle Jr., long considered a pioneer in the Las Vegas Valley business community who was also known as the ‘King of Cars,’ died after a long illness at the age of 87, his family said.

David Biddle Jr.’s sister Aletha Halcomb and nephew Leroy Brice hold his photo Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Biddle, who was one of the first black car salesmen in Las Vegas, sold cars to Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

David Biddle Jr., right, with famed boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. (Photo provided by the Biddle family)

David Biddle Jr., left, with Muhammad Ali. (Photo provided by the Biddle family)

David Biddle Jr.’s sister Aletha Halcomb and nephew Leroy Brice hold his photo Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Biddle, who was one of the first black car salesmen in Las Vegas, sold cars to Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Leroy Brice, nephew of David Biddle Jr., hold a photo of his uncle Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Biddle, who was one of the first black car salesmen in Las Vegas, sold cars to Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

David Biddle Jr.’s sister Aletha Halcomb and nephew Leroy Brice hold his photo Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Biddle, who was one of the first black car salesmen in Las Vegas, sold cars to Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Aletha Halcomb knew her brother, David Biddle Jr., had officially made it in Las Vegas when she came to Southern Nevada to visit her sibling in the early 1970s.

She took a trip to the Las Vegas Strip and there it was: her brother’s picture on billboards up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, asking people to come visit the legendary car salesman at a local dealership.

“Big billboards up with his picture. David, ‘The Soul Man,’” Halcomb recalled of the billboards. “He asked me, ‘Did you see that?’…we were very proud of him. ‘Hey he’s really doing something.’”

Biddle, long considered a pioneer in the Las Vegas Valley business community who was also known as the ‘King of Cars,’ died on Valentine’s Day after a long illness at the age of 87, his family said. He’s remembered as one of the first Black men to find significant business success in the Southern Nevada car sales industry in the valley.

His family, in an e-mailed statement, described Biddle as a “lifelong trailblazer.” He sold vehicles to celebrities such as Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Frank Sinatra, Redd Foxx and Don King. Biddle made significant money but he gave much back to the community and his family, his loved ones said. In just one example Biddle bought his family a home near Rancho and Vegas drives. It would be the place where the Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson paid a visit when they were in town.

“(He) blazed a pathway for entrepreneurs and dealers to emulate,” Brice said.

Halcomb said her brother was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska He was one of nine siblings. He loved bikes, then later cars, working at a car wash in high school. He started his vehicle sales career in Minnesota, then came to Las Vegas in the late 1960s.

“He had the personality,” Holcomb said. “He could sell you a bottle of beer that was empty. That’s who he was. He had a personality and he was very outgoing. Exuberant. He could read people like a book. That was one of his real skills.”

Brice said his uncle was an entrepreneur who started multiple businesses in Las Vegas. They included Biddle Motors, Biddle Barbeque Restaurant, a T-shirt screen printing company, a flower shop, a bakery and more.

A feature story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2013 recounted how Findlay Automotive Group founder Pete Findlay gave Biddle his first big break in the Las Vegas market.

“I started with Findlay in 1968,” said Biddle, who moved to Las Vegas in 1965 after a football career had taken him to the Canadian Football League in Montreal. “At the time there were very few African-Americans selling cars in Las Vegas.”

“Pete called me and told me to come see him at Findlay Olds on Boulder Highway,” Biddle said. “He hired me the same day and I became the top salesman before becoming used car and new car manager at Findlay Olds.”

Halcomb said her brother’s keys to success were a friendly demeanor combined with a caring attitude.

“He made sure that people had what they needed,” Halcomb said. “He played golf with people when they came into town. They showed him around…He said one time Muhammad Ali put his arm around him and whispered in his ear, ‘Man you are about as pretty as I am.’ He’d spar around with Sugar Ray Leonard a bit. He was cool.”

Biddle retired a couple of times, finishing his career at Findlay RV on Boulder Highway. General Manager Reuben Figueroa said Tuesday Biddle was a “true salesman. It ran through his veins.”

“He was a good soul,” Figueroa said. “He was part of our family. He will be dearly missed. We have nothing but good thoughts about Dave.”

A memorial service Wednesday is open to the public. It will be held at 1 p.m. at Bunker Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.