Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak

Medical personnel attend to a patient in critical condition at a hospital designated for coronavirus patients in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Sunday, March 01, 2020. (Chinatopix via AP)

A Las Vegas law firm filed a federal lawsuit Monday against China over the coronavirus outbreak, alleging that the country’s government tried to cover up the severity of the virus.

The class-action lawsuit names four Nevada businesses and one Illinois business as plaintiffs against the People’s Republic of China, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, the People’s Government of Hubei Province and the People’s Government of the City of Wuhan, China.

The defendants “engaged in a campaign of misinformation and lies,” according to the complaint filed by the firm Eglet Adams.

“They engaged in a campaign of intimidating and arresting any Chinese doctors, scientists, attorneys and/or reporters who tried to alert the public about this dangerous ‘new’ coronavirus,” the document alleges.

The suit claims negligence, public nuisance and “strict liability for conducting ultrahazardous activity.” It was filed in Las Vegas.

Plaintiffs include Bella Vita restaurant; Greenfield & Company Inc., which buys and sells flowers; Life Real Estate, with offices in Nevada and 97 independent brokers; Mobile Medic CPR LLC, which provides “advanced CPR services” to companies; and DT Group LLC, an Illinois-based real estate company with offices in Nevada.

More than a million small businesses in the U.S. have been forced to close or substantially reduce their operations, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit sets up a timeline of the pandemic that begins with the first reported case in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China in November, stating that the Chinese government “should have known, that COVID-19 was a ‘new’ dangerous, contagious, and deadly virus because many Chinese citizens who contracted the virus were getting very sick, and some were dying.”

“The PRC and the other defendants had a responsibility to its own citizens, the World Health Organization, and the international community, including the citizens and businesses of the US and those in the State of Nevada, to immediately disclose this evidence,” the complaint alleges.

When people in Wuhan started to die from the virus in December, the government tried to suppress that information, destroyed data and stopped testing. By the time the Chinese government alerted the World Health Organization about pneumonia with an “unknown cause” at the end of December, the suit states, “it was far too late.”

Because of China’s response to the pandemic, damages are expected to “exceed hundreds of billions of dollars, and such damages will only increase in the future,” the complaint alleges.

