Las Vegas leaders come together for prayer celebration — PHOTOS

To promote peaceful communitywide unity, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Saturday hosted a citywide prayer celebration from at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.

Vanessa Johnson participates during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Pastor Troy Martinez during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Calvinia Williams participate during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Pam Dunleavy participates during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sheriff Joe Lombardo during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sheriff Joe Lombardo during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, and Pastor Mike Hatch during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Pastor Troy Martinez during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Pastor Kim Scott, left, and Carrie Brown, participate during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sheriff Joe Lombardo walks to the stage for his speech during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

To promote peaceful communitywide unity, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Saturday hosted a citywide prayer celebration from at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said the Citywide Unity Event included leaders from the Citywide Unity Prayer group, which includes 116 churches and faith-based and secular community organizations. Goodman, Dean Sanner, the Metropolitan Police Department’s lead chaplain and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke.

The Mayor’s Faith Initiative tackles human trafficking, addictions, education, jobs, family strengthening and homelessness.

401 S. Fourth St., Las Vegas