Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas leaders come together for prayer celebration — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2018 - 8:28 pm
 

To promote peaceful communitywide unity, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Saturday hosted a citywide prayer celebration from at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said the Citywide Unity Event included leaders from the Citywide Unity Prayer group, which includes 116 churches and faith-based and secular community organizations. Goodman, Dean Sanner, the Metropolitan Police Department’s lead chaplain and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke.

The Mayor’s Faith Initiative tackles human trafficking, addictions, education, jobs, family strengthening and homelessness.

