Las Vegas major violator detectives respond to northeast valley

Metropolitan Police Department detectives were looking for a suspect and found the person inside a residence, Lt. Ken Nogle said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas major violator detectives took a suspect into custody Saturday night at a residence in the northeast valley.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department responded at 4:20 p.m. to the 4200 block of Vornsand Drive.

Detectives were looking for a suspect and believed the person was inside, Lt. Ken Nogle said. He didn’t have information about why detectives are looking for the suspect.

Police set up containment around the residence and contacted the occupants inside, Nogle said. The suspect came out and was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.