Las Vegas makes Time’s list of top travel destinations

Time magazine on Tuesday revealed its third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places. Not surprisingly, Las Vegas made the list of top travel destinations.

Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening fireworks show on June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Central Station of the Boring Company’s Convention Center Loop is seen during a media tour at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, April 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Time magazine on Tuesday revealed its third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places. Not surprisingly, Las Vegas made the list of top travel destinations.

“New casinos, new restaurants and an Elon Musk-developed tunnel system are among the exciting developments that are part and parcel of Las Vegas’ post-pandemic rebound. … Despite the fanfare for other openings — it’s Musk’s innovation that is receiving the most attention,” Time wrote.

“The 1.7-mile tunnel — the brainchild of Musk’s Boring Co. — opened in June to transport visitors between facilities at the city’s sprawling Convention Center. The chariots: Teslas, of course.”

Other U.S. sites and cities to make the list were Big Sky, Montana; Denver; Houston; Hudson Valley, New York; Indianapolis; the island of Hawaii; Los Angeles; Memphis; Napa Valley, California; New Orleans; New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia; New York City; Orlando; Philadelphia; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Sarasota, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Seattle; and St. Louis.