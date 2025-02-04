Las Vegas man, 22, killed in rollover crash near Red Rock Canyon
A 22-year-old Las Vegas man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash last month near Red Rock Canyon.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 7:08 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Red Rock Canyon Road, which is also known as state Route 159.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Brandon Tyler Carl was driving a 2018 BMW X3 north on State Route 159 just north of Scenic Loop Lane when he veered onto the center line’s raised lane markers and then over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which spun off the road and overturned.
Carl was ejected from the BMW and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.