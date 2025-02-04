76°F
Las Vegas man, 22, killed in rollover crash near Red Rock Canyon

Motorists and bicyclists travel on State Route 159 near Calico Basin Road in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas on Friday, May 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2025 - 11:41 am
 

A 22-year-old Las Vegas man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash last month near Red Rock Canyon.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 7:08 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Red Rock Canyon Road, which is also known as state Route 159.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Brandon Tyler Carl was driving a 2018 BMW X3 north on State Route 159 just north of Scenic Loop Lane when he veered onto the center line’s raised lane markers and then over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which spun off the road and overturned.

Carl was ejected from the BMW and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

