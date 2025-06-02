90°F
Las Vegas man, 29, ID’d as victim in suspected hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2025 - 3:47 pm
 

A man who died in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning near the Las Vegas Strip has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday said Jeffrey Diedenhofen, 29, of Las Vegas, was fatally struck early Friday while attempting to cross West Flamingo Road near Las Vegas Boulevard South. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Friday that the BMW was found abandoned east of the crash site, and a spokesperson said on Monday that no arrests have been made.

Preliminary reports indicate Diedenhofen was crossing Flamingo west of Las Vegas Boulevard outside of the marked crosswalk just after 3:30 a.m. Diedenhofen entered the path of a 2016 BMW X5, which was traveling east on Flamingo, was subsequently hit, and the BMW continued without stopping.

Diedenhofen was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s the 70th fatality reported by Metro in 2025.

A Metro spokesperson said Monday that case remains under investigation. Police urge anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X. or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

