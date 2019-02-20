Las Vegas man, 52, struck, killed by minivan in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning involving a pedestrian and a van in central Las Vegas. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 52-year-old Las Vegas man who was running early Wednesday in the central valley died when he was struck by a vehicle.

About 4:30 a.m., a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by a 23-year-old man was heading west on Sahara Avenue, approaching the intersection at South Teddy Drive, which had a green light. At the same time, the pedestrian was running south in a crosswalk and ran into the path of the Toyota, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man died at University Medical Center, police said, marking the 15th traffic death investigated this year by Metro.

It was not clear why the man was running.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and was not suspected of DUI, according to police.

“It’s too early to say there will be no charges, but if everything we are saying turns out to be factual, there will be no charges for the driver,” Metro traffic Capt. Nick Farese said at the scene.

A possible witness was seen driving an early 1990s model white Mustang, Farese said, adding that officers would like to speak to that person.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.

