Las Vegas man, 58, identified as victim of residential fire

A man who perished in a northeast Las Vegas structure fire Tuesday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The victim was Timothy Wilkerson, 58, of Las Vegas, it said.

Firefighters with the Clark County Fire Department were called to the intersection of East Monroe Avenue and North Betty Lane at about 7:15 a.m. They found Wilkerson dead at the scene. A dog also died in the blaze, located in a detached structure adjacent to a residence at 1401 N. Betty Lane, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A cause and manner of death for Wilkerson are also pending, the coroner’s office said.

