Las Vegas man, 65, killed in west valley crash

A 65-year-old Las Vegas man died after the car he was driving struck a wall in the west valley Tuesday morning, Las Vegas police said.

A motorists died after a single-car crash near South Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue in western Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 65-year-old Las Vegas man died after the car he was driving struck a wall in the west valley Tuesday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The man drove his white 2018 Hyundai Ioniq over a curb and into a wall near South Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue, a few blocks south of West Sahara Avenue, about 5:35 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Metro said the crash was possibly related to a medical episode.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Myong Lee. His cause and manner of death were pending Tuesday afternoon.

Lee’s death will not be counted as a traffic-fatality until the coroner’s office determines his cause and manner of death, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-393-0217. Sabrina Schnur and Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.