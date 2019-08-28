109°F
Las Vegas man, 67, dies weeks after crash in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2019 - 3:46 pm
 

A 67-year-old Las Vegas man has died weeks after a head-on collision in the northeast valley, police announced Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office told police on Wednesday that Michael Loughlin died from his injuries, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The crash happened about 11:40 a.m. Aug. 1 at North Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, police said.

Loughlin, driving a 2016 Honda Accord, was northbound on Nellis in the right lane when the Honda didn’t stop for a red light at the intersection. The Honda crashed “head on” with a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by a 32-year-old man.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center, police said. Investigators did not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The condition of the Nissan driver was unclear Wednesday.

The crash marked the 68th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

