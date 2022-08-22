100°F
Las Vegas man, 84, found by police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 2:52 pm
 
Updated August 22, 2022 - 7:49 pm
Alfonzo Montano (Metropolitan Police Department)
Alfonzo Montano (Metropolitan Police Department)

On Monday evening, Las Vegas police said they found an elderly man who went missing Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Alfonzo Montano, 84, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday near the 9600 block of Staff Lane, off of South Buffalo and West Gomer drives, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Montano is 5 feet, six inches tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

