Las Vegas man, 86, dies from injuries suffered in rollover crash

Bernard Judis was killed in a collision around 6:25 a.m. Monday at South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a two-vehicle rollover at South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An 86-year-old Las Vegas man has died from injuries suffered in a rollover crash in the central valley this week.

A Volkswagen Jetta and a Ford Edge collided around 6:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road, when the driver of the Jetta attempted to make a left turn in front of the Edge, police said at the time. When officers arrived, they found the Edge flipped on its side.

The driver of the Jetta, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 86-year-old Bernard Judis, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Wednesday. The coroner’s office said Thursday that he died from blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled an accident.

Police said at the time of the crash that the driver of the Edge was critically injured, but no updates on his condition were immediately available Thursday.

