98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 - 9:43 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — A Las Vegas man who berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane Monday has been cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He growled like a dog while taking his mask on and off his face, gave the middle finger and swore at flight attendants, later yelling “God bless America” and screaming “Joe Biden!” according to video taken by fellow passenger Dennis Busch.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Busch also wrote on Facebook that the man verbally targeted an Asian woman, saying she and her companion “didn’t belong here.”

The 61-year-old man was arrested at the gate where he was checked out at a hospital and cited, authorities said. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement. The company also thanked the crew for their professionalism and customers for their understanding.

Rowdy airline passengers had racked up a record $1 million in potential fines this year, a toll of the tumult in the sky. Airlines had reported about 3,900 incidents of unruly passengers as of mid-August. Three-fourths involve refusal to wear a mask and alcohol was a common factor, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead corridor option removed as I-11 public meetings continue
Lake Mead corridor option removed as I-11 public meetings continue
2
$1M draw poker jackpot sets record at Las Vegas Strip resort
$1M draw poker jackpot sets record at Las Vegas Strip resort
3
Raiders report: New linebacker to hit the ground running
Raiders report: New linebacker to hit the ground running
4
Graney: Super Bowl champion linebacker what Raiders needed
Graney: Super Bowl champion linebacker what Raiders needed
5
Gruden says Raiders ‘getting better’ in exclusive RJ interview
Gruden says Raiders ‘getting better’ in exclusive RJ interview
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic builds at mile marker 5 north of Primm on Monday, Sept. 6, 202 ...
Labor Day traffic clogs I-15 at California-Nevada border
By / RJ

The traffic nightmare on southbound I-15 is a rite of passage for motorists on holiday weekends leaving Las Vegas. But this year’s backup seems tame in comparison to last year and recent summer weekends.