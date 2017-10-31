Las Vegas man charged in rake attack of real estate agent

A Las Vegas man is in custody after police said he beat a real estate agent with a rake.

According to court documents, Las Vegas police responded Oct. 13 to reports of a possible burglary at an east valley home.

When police arrived at the home, the residents were able to provide their lease. But officers realized it was fake and told them to vacate the house immediately.

The residents agreed, court records state, but police were called back to the same address later that day when neigbors reported a man attacking another man with what appeared to be a pole outside the home.

Jail records show Tomarriane Wilson, 23, was arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged attack.

According to Wilson’s arrest report, the man he attacked was a real estate agent who was investigating reports of squatters in the home.

According to the report, Wilson thought he rented the home legitimately from a man he met at a grocery store about a week and a half before the confrontation.

The man overheard Wilson and his wife talking about renting a house, and approached them with an offer. They made the deal at the grocery store, and Wilson’s wife gave the man $1,800.

It is unclear if the man who made the offer to Wilson is facing any charges.

Wilson told police that he left the home with his wife and two other people after they realized their lease was fake, but later returned to take his property out of the garage.

That’s when the real estate agent confronted him, the report states.

The man parked his vehicle in front of the garage so Wilson couldn’t reach it, and Wilson told police he picked up the rake to defend himself after the agent, a man in his 60s, began acting aggresively and punched him in the face.

Neighbors who witnessed the fight told police that Wilson struck the man several times with the handle of the rake, the report states. One woman recorded part of the fight on her cell phone.

According to the report, the real estate agent suffered a laceration to his hand that severed an artery, and needed emergency surgery.

Wilson was arrested Oct. 26 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one charge of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 18.

