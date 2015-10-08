Las Vegas man convicted of sex trafficking girl, 15

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison and 25 years of supervised released in connection with the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

Closed handcuffs on a wooden background

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison and 25 years of supervised released in connection with the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

Deandre Maurice Parker, 27, pleaded guilty in June to one count of sex trafficking a minor.

According to court records, the girl met Parker in 2013 in San Bernardino, Calif. For several months, Parker stayed in touch with her through social media. In June 2014, the girl ran away and re-connected with Parker.

Parker had another prostitute teach the girl the ropes and moved her between Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Las Vegas. Parker used the website Backpage.com to sell the girl’s body. She was arrested by Las Vegas police in October 2014. She worked with police to find Parker.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Find him on Twitter: @WesJuhl.