ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas man declared missing has been found

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2017 - 12:59 pm
 

The Las Vegas man who was declared missing has been found, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lany Dumloa, 72, was reported missing Saturday evening after he was not seen since about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and South Durango Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday in a statement.

Metro announced Sunday on their Twitter that Dumloa was safely found.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like