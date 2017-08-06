Las Vegas man declared missing has been found

The Las Vegas man who was declared missing has been found, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lany Dumloa (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lany Dumloa, 72, was reported missing Saturday evening after he was not seen since about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and South Durango Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday in a statement.

Metro announced Sunday on their Twitter that Dumloa was safely found.

Thank you for your assistance in getting the word out – Mr. Dumloa has been safely located! pic.twitter.com/e2bUvo9W0w — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 6, 2017

