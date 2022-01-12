Las Vegas man dies after collision with semi-truck

A Las Vegas man died nearly two weeks after his van was struck by a semi-truck near downtown Las Vegas.

Martin Katz, 68, died Saturday at University Medical Center Saturday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators believe Katz was driving a 2004 Ford E-350 that was struck by a semi-truck around 9 a.m. on Dec. 31 near Stewart Avenue and North Mojave Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the semi-truck was turning left when it struck the front of the van. The driver, a 25-year-old North Las Vegas man, did not show any signs of impairment.

