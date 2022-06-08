96°F
Las Vegas man dies after motorcycle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2022 - 11:04 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A 78-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday, days after a crash in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers initially were called around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to the intersection of Rancho Drive and West Gowan Road after a crash involving a 2016 Ford Escape and a 2007 Harley Davidson, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the Escape, driven by a 20-year-old woman from Arizona, pulled into the path of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

The rider, a Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center trauma center. The Clark County coroner’s office identified him on Wednesday as Robert Faust.

Police said the Arizona driver remained at the scene, and she was not suspected of impairment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

