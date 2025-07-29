Las Vegas man dies days after multivehicle crash in west valley

A Las Vegas man died after a crash involving several vehicles July 22 on South Decatur Boulevard and Faircenter Drive, according to police.

A Las Vegas man died after an evening crash involving several vehicles July 22, police said.

The crash happened at 10:32 p.m. on South Decatur Boulevard and Faircenter Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say Leeo Mejia was driving a 2023 Ram 1500 heading north on South Decatur toward Faircenter while a 2022 Nissan Altima was stopped in the left turning lane on South Decatur at Faircenter. A third vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, was heading south on South Decatur approaching Faircenter at the same time, according to a press release.

Police say the Ram failed to maintain its travel lane while approaching the intersection and the left side of the Ram collided with the right side of the Nissan. The Ram then “veered into oncoming traffic” and crashed head on with the Silverado at the intersection, Metro said.

Mejia and the occupants of the Silverado were all transported to University Medical Center. Mejia was pronounced dead four days after the crash.

This is the 96th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.