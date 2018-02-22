Las Vegas man dies from injuries suffered in Feb. 15 crash

A Las Vegas man who was critically injured Feb. 15 in a two-vehicle crash in the west valley has died.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries but later died. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nicholas Damato, 50, was killed after his 2014 Cadillac XTS was struck by a 2018 BMW 430i at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive, near Hualapai Way, Las Vegas police said.

Damato was turning left onto Apple from Charleston when the eastbound BMW hit the right side of his car. He was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries but later died, police said. Damato was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators did not suspect impairment was a factor.

This is the 13th traffic-related death the Metropolitan Police Department has investigated this year.

