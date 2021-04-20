Las Vegas man dies from injuries suffered in February crash

An 89-year-old Las Vegas man has died from injuries he suffered in a Feb. 21 crash in the western valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 89-year-old Las Vegas man has died from injuries he suffered in a Feb. 21 crash in the western valley.

Las Vegas police said Athanasios Poulis was driving a 2005 Lexus at about 11 a.m. on Tropicana Avenue at Torrey Pines Drive when he made a left turn at a red light. His car was struck by a 2008 Dodge Caliber driven by a 31-year-old Las Vegas woman.

Poulis was taken to a local hospital, and police said his injuries initially did not appear to be life-threatening. But on Tuesday, police were notified that Poulis had died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the death an accident.

Police said the driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.