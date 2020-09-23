Las Vegas man dies in 2-car crash near McCarran airport

A 46-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle collision near McCarran International Airport.

A 46-year-old Las Vegas man was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash near McCarran International Airport, police said.

About 7:55 p.m., a 2005 Chrysler 300 headed east on Russell Road near South Maryland Parkway veered off the road and struck a traffic signal pole, resulting in significant damage to the car. The Chrysler then hit the rear of a 2019 Honda Civic, also traveling on Russell, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Chrysler’s driver, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Thomas Decelles, died at the scene, police said.

The 40-year-old woman driving the Honda, who suffered minor injuries, remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, Metro said.

Decelles’ death was the 73rd traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year, police said.

