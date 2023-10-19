Las Vegas man dies in Arizona plane crash

The 51-year-old man was identified as one of the three victims of a fatal plane crash in Williams, Arizona.

(Federal Aviation Administration)

A Las Vegas man was identified Thursday as one of the three victims of a plane crash in Williams, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Dakota Almazan, 51, was the third and final person identified in the plane crash, according to the Williams Police Department.

Almazan was on board a Piper Fixed Wing single-engine plane when it crashed around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday south of H.A. Clark Memorial Airport in Williams, police said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Dakota Almazan during this difficult time,” police said in a Facebook post.

Two other crash victims have been identified. They are the plane’s pilot, 31-year-old Hyemoon Kim of South Korea, and 44-year-old Christopher Evans of La Mesa, California.

The plane had fueled up at the airport and took off, but moments after its ascent, witnesses said they heard the plane operating at “low or no power” before turning back toward the airport and crashing into a nearby field, police said in a news release.

Two of the crash victims were found inside the plane, while a third victim was found outside the aircraft, police said. They did not share where specific victims were found.

The crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.