Las Vegas man dies in motorcycle crash on Red Rock Canyon loop

A motorcyclist was killed while riding on the Red Rock Canyon scenic loop Wednesday night.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan police said at 6:44 p.m., a 29-year-old Las Vegas man on a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve north of White Rock Mountain Road.

“The rider and motorcycle came to rest in the desert area where witnesses began to render aid until medical personnel arrived,” police wrote in a press release.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. His name was not immediately released.

The death is the 99th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

