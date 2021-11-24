Las Vegas man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 95

(Getty Images)

A motorcycle rider was killed Tuesday in northwest Las Vegas.

Investigators believe 30-year-old Aaron Barrus veered his black 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 off of U.S. Highway 95 and into a concrete median near Ann Road just after midnight, according to Nevada State Police.

Barrus, of Las Vegas, was ejected from the bike and struck a light pole, where troopers found him dead.

