Las Vegas man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash near Primm

A single-vehicle rollover crash last week near Primm resulted in a 66-year-old man’s death, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Monday.

Alfredo Cervantes-Chavez died Tuesday, July 10, 2018, after the car he was driving was involved in a rollover crash near Primm on Monday, July 9. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 2006 Hyundai Elantra sedan driven by Alfredo Cervantes-Chavez was northbound on Interstate 15 about 4:30 a.m. on July 9 near Primm when it entered the right dirt shoulder and struck a rock embankment, causing the car to overturn, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The patrol said it was unclear what caused Cervantes-Chavez, a Las Vegas resident, to veer off the road. Cervantes-Chavez was taken to United Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined Cervantes-Chavez’s death was an accident due to blunt force trauma to the head.

This is the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 32nd fatal crash in 2018, resulting in 40 deaths.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.