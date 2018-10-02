Las Vegas man dies of injuries sustained in 5-vehicle crash

Reza Seyed Akhavan, 59, died Monday, three days after the accident in the central valley that sent him to the hospital.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A 59-year-old Las Vegas man died Monday, three days after a five-vehicle crash in the central valley sent him to the hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined that Reza Seyed Akhavan died of a subdural hemorrhage, internal bleeding that compresses the brain. Other significant conditions contributing to his death were arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and a stroke.

His death was classified as accidental.

Akhavan was hospitalized Friday afternoon following the crash at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Hacienda Avenue. One other person was seriously injured in the crash, but the 84-year-old woman’s condition was not clear on Tuesday.

Las Vegas police said that crash happened shortly before 12:40 p.m., when a 2017 Toyota Sienna, which had the green light at Rainbow Boulevard, was struck by a 2007 Lexus ES 350 that was turning left on a flashing yellow signal. The impact sent the Lexus into two vehicles, including Akhavan’s 2006 Honda Accord.

The Lexus and Akhavan’s Honda then struck another car before coming to a stop near the intersection, police said.

Akhavan’s death was the 106th traffic fatality investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year.

