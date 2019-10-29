Las Vegas man found dead on East Sahara Avenue identified

The 20-year old man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning as Pablo Serrano of Las Vegas.

Serrano was lying in the road on East Sahara Avenue about 3:30 a.m. when he was run over by a 1999 Honda Accord, Las Vegas police said.

He was not in the crosswalk, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office is still investigating.

