Las Vegas man hit, killed by SUV after ejected from motorcycle on freeway

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Interstate 11 in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, April 18, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a freeway in downtown Las Vegas earlier this month.

According to police, the crash occurred at 11:13 a.m. April 18 in the area of Interstate 15 northbound to the Interstate 11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, southbound ramp.

Authorities said a blue 2006 Suzuki GSX motorcycle and a gray 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee were traveling south on the I-15 toward the I-11 southbound ramp.

The Jeep, which was traveling in front of the Suzuki, had to slow down due to traffic. Police said the rider of the Suzuki “failed to use due care by not sufficiently decreasing the motorcycle’s speed to avoid colliding and struck the Jeep’s left rear with the motorcycle’s right front.”

The motorcycle rotated clockwise and overturned, ejecting the rider.

Additionally, police said that a black 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV was traveling south on I-11 when the motorcyclist entered the path of the Cadillac and was struck by the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Armando Joseph Perez, 44, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both drivers of the Jeep and Cadillac remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators, authorities noted.