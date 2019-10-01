Las Vegas man hospitalized after Friday crash has died

Christian Munoz, 20, of Las Vegas died after being hospitalized, according to the county coroner’s office. Fire crews pulled him from the wreckage.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

A 20-year-old man hospitalized after a single-car crash in the east valley Friday has died, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

He was Christian Munoz of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Las Vegas police said Munoz’s car slammed into a row of red and white reflective, concrete barriers about 5:30 p.m. Friday near East Sahara Avenue and Voyage Cove Drive. The barriers indicated the road was ending.

At impact, Munoz’s car went airborne, then landed on its roof. Small flames erupted from the car but were quickly put out, police said.

Fire crews pulled Munoz from the vehicle. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died.

The wreck remains under investigation by police. It marked the 79th fatal crash in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.