Las Vegas man ID’d as motorcyclist killed on Lake Mead Boulevard

A motorcyclist killed Thursday night in a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Troopers investigate a fatal crash Thursday, May 21, 2020, at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist killed Thursday night in a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The victim was Kevin Maloney, 62, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said at the time that the motorcyclist was traveling east on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street, when the driver of an eastbound Nissan Altima made an “unsafe U-turn” in front of the motorcycle. Maloney was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Altima was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities had not released the motorist’s name as of Friday afternoon.

A cause and manner of death for Maloney was pending, the coroner’s office said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.