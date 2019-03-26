Las Vegas man identified as victim in 7-vehicle crash

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person killed Sunday in a seven-car crash caused by a suspected DUI driver was a 66-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Rizal Capinpin Benjamin was one of multiple people hospitalized following the crash. He died of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not released updates on the other victims’ conditions.

The suspect in the crash, 35-year-old Lonnie D. Isabell, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm in addition to charges of failure to obey a red light and driving without a driver’s license and proof of insurance, jail records show.

About 7:15 a.m. Sunday, a Clark County Park police officer attempted to pull over Isabell’s speeding Mercury Montego near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive, leading to a short chase that ended when Isabell allegedly ran a red light while headed west on Tropicana, police have said.

Isabell’s car struck the driver’s side of Benjamin’s GMC Terrain at the intersection of Tropicana and South Eastern avenues, redirecting both vehicles across the eastbound lanes of Tropicana where five cars waiting at the light were struck, police said.

