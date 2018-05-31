Las Vegas man imprisoned in Oklahoma for explosives, weapons

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to prison after authorities found him traveling through OklahomaCity last year with loaded guns and explosive materials.

The Oklahoman reports that Scott Boden was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after entering an Alford plea for manufacturing an explosive device and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Boden says he chose the plea because he maintains his innocence but understands the court will find him guilty.

Oklahoma City police arrested Boden last year after discovering the items in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Authorities say the 42-year-old had at least five empty “grenade hulls,” a homemade explosive powder mixture, live fuses and three loaded pistols.

Police statements indicate he was traveling to Ohio to make and sell fireworks.