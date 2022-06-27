Las Vegas man in viral TikTok video receives $166K in donations

The man’s daughter posted a GoFundMe to help raise money for her dad as a gift.

A Burger King sign.

A Burger King employee in Las Vegas received $166,000 in donations after a TikTok video of him receiving a gift from his employer went viral.

Kevin Ford received a gift bag from his employer HMS Host, the company that staffs the Burger King where Ford works, in honor of his 27 years of employment without ever calling out or missing a day of work. The bag included a reusable cup, a movie ticket, pens and other items, according to NBC’s TODAY.

A video of Ford showing off the bag went viral on TikTok and received over 11,000 views. Commenters expressed their disappointment with Ford’s gift, with many commenters saying he deserved more for his work.

“It’s sad they did him like this but look at his positivity. This is someone that finds the good in everything. I know he will be blessed with more.” one commenter wrote.

Ford’s daughter Seryna set up a GoFundMe page for Ford to raise money as a gift for her dad, and she shared her dad’s life story on the page.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” Seryna wrote. “In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.”

The GoFundMe received over 5,000 donations in less than a week.

Ford told TODAY that he would like to use the funds to pay off bills and visit his daughter and grandchildren.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.