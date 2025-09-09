Las Vegas man in wheelchair killed in crash identified

A wheelchair-using man who was fatally struck at a west Las Vegas Valley intersection last week has been identified.

Gary Phillips, 58, was in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court on the evening of Sept. 2 when he was hit and killed by a 2013 Nissan Sentra that was heading west on Charleston, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Phillips died of blunt force injuries, and the coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

According to police, Phillips entered the the westbound lanes on Charleston into the Nissan’s path and was projected forward onto the roadway during the collision.

The driver of the Nissan pulled remained at the scene, police said. Phillips was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

The motorist did not show signs of impairment, and at the scene of the crash, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that a damaged wheelchair was seen near a sedan with extensive damage to the front bumper and hood area. Part of the prosthetic leg was also near seen near the vehicle.

Phillips’ death marked the 109th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025, police said.

