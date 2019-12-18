Las Vegas man killed by armored car at shopping center identified

Ronald Barrett, 82, was struck and killed by an armored car while riding in a motorized cart in a shopping center parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was struck and killed by an armored truck while riding in a motorized cart in a shopping center parking lot.

Ronald Barrett, 82, was struck and killed by an armored truck in a shopping center just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 6100 block of North Decatur Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office.

Barrett was knocked to the ground and the truck continued to move as bystanders tried to alert the armored car driver, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

Barrett died at University Medical Center, police said. His cause and manner of death remain pending.

Officers said the driver did not appear to be impaired.

