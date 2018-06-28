Las Vegas man killed in crash with semitrailer identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed early Tuesday when his car rear-ended a semitrailer in the southwest valley.

One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a sedan in the southwest valley on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a sedan in the southwest valley on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed early Tuesday when his car rear-ended a semitrailer in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas resident Andrew Enrique McAra, 22, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic north on Rainbow Boulevard at about 4:10 a.m. when he crashed into the semitrailer near Robindale Road. He died at the scene.

Investigators suspected impairment may be a factor in the crash, police said Tuesday. McAra’s death marked the 67th traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Rainbow Blvd and Robindale Rd, Las Vegas, NV