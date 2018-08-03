Las Vegas man killed in single-vehicle crash last weekend ID’d

Jose Luis Flores, 50, was driving a 2001 silver Ford Ranger around 12:03 a.m. Saturday when he veered off the road at East Washington Ave, east of North Linn Lane, and hit a school zone signal pole, according to police.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Saturday after a single vehicle collision in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Jose Luis Flores, 50, was driving a 2001 silver Ford Ranger around 12:03 a.m. Saturday when he veered off the road on East Washington Avenue, east of North Linn Lane, and hit a school zone signal pole, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The Las Vegas man was believed to be impaired and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

Flores was transported to University Medical Center where he later died. The coroner’s office determined Flores died of blunt-force injuries from a motor vehicle crash.

Flores was one of three people killed in crashes near Las Vegas during a roughly six-hour period last weekend.

The crash marks the 77th fatal traffic-related collision in 2018 in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to the release.

