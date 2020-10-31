Las Vegas man killed in Summerlin Parkway crash

A 48-year-old Las Vegas man was killed early Saturday in a crash on the Summerlin Parkway, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. on the parkway, east of the U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp, the agency said Saturday morning. A 2001 BMW was driving eastbound on the parkway at “a high rate of speed,” when it struck a guardrail.

The BMW overturned, throwing the driver from the car. He was not wearing a seat belt, the Highway Patrol said.

It was unclear why the driver veered off the roadway, and it was unclear Saturday if impairment was a factor in the crash, the agency said. The ramp has since reopened to traffic.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

