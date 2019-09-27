Las Vegas man killed in suspected DUI crash identified

The county coroner’s office on Friday identified a 25-year-old Las Vegas man who died in a suspected DUI crash early Thursday that injured multiple people.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving two cars and a box truck at East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The county coroner’s office on Friday named a 25-year-old Las Vegas man who died in a suspected DUI crash early Thursday that injured multiple people.

Robert Allen Turner, the driver who died, was believed to have been impaired, according to Las Vegas police. Two passengers in Turner’s vehicle who were not wearing seat belts suffered critical injuries.

A third passenger who was wearing a seat belt suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard.

Police said Turner’s vehicle failed to stop for a red light at Nellis, then slammed into the side of a box truck and was forced underneath it.

At impact, the box truck overturned and slid into a third car. The box truck’s driver and a passenger each suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the third car was not hurt.

Turner’s death marked the 78th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year, police said.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.