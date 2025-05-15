Las Vegas man killed in suspected hit-and-run identified

A Las Vegas man who died Saturday nearly two weeks after he was struck in a suspected hit-and-run was identified Thursday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Las Vegas man who died Saturday nearly two weeks after he was struck in a suspected hit-and-run was identified Thursday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Orlando Barajas-Florian, 32, died May 10 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after he was struck late April 27 on East Flamingo Road near South Mojave Road. Barajas-Florian died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Barajas-Florian was outside of or near a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2008 BMW 328i heading eastbound. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Luis Fuentes-Ramirez of Henderson, briefly stopped and then left the scene, but returned again later and was arrested, police said.

Fuentes-Ramirez was later booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and is out on $10,000 bail with medium level electronic monitoring, online court records show. His next hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Barajas-Florian’s death is the 67th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.