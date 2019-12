Las Vegas man killed when car crashes into Utah In-N-Out Burger

One person was killed and six others were injured in Washington City on Sunday when a car plowed into the restaurant.

A Las Vegas man died and six others were injured after a car crashed in the In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Washington City, Utah, near St. George, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Google Street View)

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Authorities were investigating Monday how a car ended up crashing into an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, killing a Las Vegas man and injuring six others.

Police in Washington City say a car veered onto the sidewalk and plowed into the wall of the restaurant Saturday afternoon, The Spectrum in St. George reported.

The vehicle went into the dining room and hit multiple patrons, according to a news release from police. Four people were transported to a hospital. Three others took themselves in for medical treatment.

One of the four taken by ambulance later died from his injuries. Police have since identified him as Antonio Mendoza of Las Vegas.

The identity of the driver was not released. Authorities have not said whether that person will be cited or charged.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Investigators are asking any witnesses to contact police.

The restaurant has since reopened.