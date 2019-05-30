Las Vegas man leaves hospice to attend grandaughter’s UNLV graduation

With the help of a music therapist, a man facing life’s final stanza has been able to achieve one of his wishes — to attend his adopted granddaughter’s graduation from UNLV.

Joseph "Joe" Kelly and his granddaughter, Kimberly Ann Johnson, at her graduation from UNLV on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Carrie Fox)

Joseph “Joe” Kelly, who has been at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, had not been able to go outside for quite some time and remains highly dependant on an oxygen feed. Therapist Carrie Fox and her husband, Michael, were able to build a bond with Joe, who was part of the 1960s vocal group The Castells, through their shared musical background.

During their therapy sessions, Joe gained some strength and looked forward to the May 18 graduation of granddaughter Kimberly Ann Johnson. With extra oxygen tanks, accessible taxi and Carrie and Michael, Joe endured a seven-hour day to witness the event at the Thomas & Mack Center.

According to Carrie, Joe continues to do well and maintain his health.

