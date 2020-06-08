Las Vegas man pulled from Lake Havasu over weekend has died

A news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona identified the apparent drowning victim as Torrian Jones, 21.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man who was pulled from Lake Havasu on Saturday and hospitalized in critical condition has died.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies with the agency’s Division of Boating Safety were called Saturday afternoon to the area of Thompson Bay, near the London Bridge Beach, for a report of a male who had vanished in the lake. Authorities searched and found Jones on the lake bottom about 25 feet from shore in about seven feet of water.

He was rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He died Saturday night.

“Wind, waves and swimming ability appear to be a factor,” Mortensen said.

An investigation into Jones’ cause of death is continuing.

