Las Vegas man, riding illegal motorcycle, dies in southeast valley crash

‘I wish I could turn back the hands of time’: Ruggs speaks after fatal Las Vegas DUI crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash in the southeast valley late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:55 p.m. on South Lamb Boulevard, north of Desert Inn Road. The unidentified motorcyclist was a 19-year-old male from Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

In a statement, police said “a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped in the left of three northbound travel lanes of Lamb behind vehicles stopped for a red traffic signal. An unregistered Coleman trail motorcycle was traveling northbound on Lamb, approaching the stopped Chevrolet from the rear. The operator of the Coleman failed to decrease his speed and struck the right rear of the Chevrolet. The rider separated from the Coleman and came to rest on the roadway, north of the Chevrolet.”

Police said the motorcyclist “sustained mortal injuries” and was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not report any injuries and did not exhibit any signs of impairment, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was operating an “unregistered and non-street legal trail motorcycle.”

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 79th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.